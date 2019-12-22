UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BB Shaheed's Death Anniversary To Be Observed On Friday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 07:10 PM

BB Shaheed's death anniversary to be observed on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :The 12th death anniversary of former prime minister Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto will be observed on December 27. The arrangements are being finalized and Quran Khawani will be held for the departed soul at Liaquat Bagh her martyrdom place, Pakistan people Party PPP Divisional Information Secretary Azhra Younas said while talking to APP here on Sunday.

The City President Babar Jadoon paid rich tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto who sacrificed her life for the promotion and restoration of democracy in the country.

He vowed to follow her footsteps to carry out her mission for the progress and development of the country, saying that Benazir Bhutto was alive in the hearts and minds of people.

He said Benazir was a leader of International stature and her services would be remembered forever.

It is mentioned here that Benazir Bhutto was assassinated on December 27, 2007 soon after addressing an election rally at the Liaquat Bagh.

Earlier, Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) Vice Chairman and former Prime Minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gialani visited Laiqat Bagh to review arrangements for the December 27, public gathering.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Democracy Progress Bagh Pakistan Peoples Party December Sunday Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

WAM Report: Dubai tops list of tourism destination ..

2 hours ago

DCT Abu Dhabi breaks Guinness World Records for la ..

2 hours ago

UAE banks&#039; total investments reach AED396.2 b ..

2 hours ago

Etihad Cargo awarded &#039;CEIV Fresh&#039; certif ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima Volunteering Programme launches tes ..

3 hours ago

Etisalat first operator in MENA to introduce MEC t ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.