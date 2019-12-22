(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :The 12th death anniversary of former prime minister Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto will be observed on December 27. The arrangements are being finalized and Quran Khawani will be held for the departed soul at Liaquat Bagh her martyrdom place, Pakistan people Party PPP Divisional Information Secretary Azhra Younas said while talking to APP here on Sunday.

The City President Babar Jadoon paid rich tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto who sacrificed her life for the promotion and restoration of democracy in the country.

He vowed to follow her footsteps to carry out her mission for the progress and development of the country, saying that Benazir Bhutto was alive in the hearts and minds of people.

He said Benazir was a leader of International stature and her services would be remembered forever.

It is mentioned here that Benazir Bhutto was assassinated on December 27, 2007 soon after addressing an election rally at the Liaquat Bagh.

Earlier, Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) Vice Chairman and former Prime Minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gialani visited Laiqat Bagh to review arrangements for the December 27, public gathering.