BB Varsity, C&TA To Arrange Painting, Textile Exhibition

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2023 | 08:10 PM

The Department of Art and Design, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women's University in collaboration with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority is arranging a painting & textile exhibition in which the final year students will showcase their work.

These paintings focused on the importance and beauty of Markhor and enhanced the feature of the cityscape of KP promoting their culture and heritage.

The textile students produced textile designs in interior and apparel inspired by different cultures giving it their own style.

The main objective of this exhibition is to promote the female artists of KP and to encourage them to display their talent in the field of Art & Design.

