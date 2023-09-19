Open Menu

BBA Of Two Gas Pilferers Canceled

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2023 | 07:41 PM

BBA of two gas pilferers canceled

Additional District and Session Judge-VII Syed Arif Shah on Tuesday cancelled the bail before arrest (BBA) appeal of town pilferers of gas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Additional District and Session Judge-VII Syed Arif Shah on Tuesday cancelled the bail before arrest (BBA) appeal of town pilferers of gas.

Both accused were handed over to Sub Inspector Naheed Bilal, the inquiry officer for the case. The case was defended by Assistant Director of Law Asif Zeb of FIA Peshawar, who convinced the court to cancel bail.

