BBA Students Of 'Women University Swabi' Launch 'Wall Of Kindness' Initiative
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2024 | 08:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The students of BBA in Women University Swabi launched 'Wall of Kindness, a community-driven project designed to encourage generosity and mutual aid within the campus.
This initiative was inaugurated by Registrar WUS as part of the "Active Citizenship Program" aims to promote compassion among students faculty, and staff.
This project is a testament to the university's commitment to fostering solidarity.
The opening ceremony was attended by large number of students and faculty members.
APP/mds/
