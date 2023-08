BBC Bureau Chief meets Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

South Asia Bureau Chief of BBC News Jacky Martens called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here on Thursday and discussed matters of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :South Asia Bureau Chief of BBC news Jacky Martens called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here on Thursday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

She briefed the prime minister about expansion of the BBC's presence in Pakistan. Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi and Minister for Interior Sarfraz Bugti were also present.