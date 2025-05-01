BBC Exposes Indian Lies Following Pahalgam False Flag Attack
Umer Jamshaid Published May 01, 2025 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Terming the Pahalgam attack a complete security failure, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has exposed Indian falsehoods surrounding the incident, widely believed to be a false flag operation.
Sources said that the BBC raised serious questions about the role of the Modi government and Indian intelligence agencies in relation to the Pahalgam attack.
In its report, the BBC questioned why there was no security presence at a popular tourist destination like Pahalgam. Even the Police arrived at the scene at least an hour after the attack, it further said.
The BBC also reported that there was not a single CCTV camera installed in an area that sees such a high influx of tourists.
Defense experts said the BBC's findings confirm a complete failure on the part of the Indian army and intelligence services in Pahalgam. They advised that instead of blaming Pakistan, India should focus on addressing its own security shortcomings.
Journalist Anuradha Bhasin pointed out that although security forces were late in reaching the scene, within hours they had access to photos of the alleged attackers.
Such incidents continue to occur in Kashmir even after the abrogation of Article 370, she remarked.
Sheetal Kalathia, widow of Sailesh Bhai Kalathia who was killed in the attack, lashed out at a minister who came to offer condolences. “You have many VIP cars, but what about the taxpayers?” she said.
She said 26 people were killed in Pahalgam but there was neither any security nor a medical team.
Another survivor, Paras Jain, claimed that there were no police or army personnel present at the site during the attack.
The Indian newspaper The Hindu reported that a CRPF camp was located just 7 kilometers from the site, while the Rashtriya Rifles were at distance of only 5 kilometers.
Criticism continues to mount over the failures of the Modi government, Indian army, and intelligence agencies in the Pahalgam false flag attack, sources added.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators to lock horns today
Ushna Shah responds to Indian govt’s childish, ridiculous move in witty manner
NA’s Standing Committee summons PCB Chairman Naqvi for briefing on PSL perform ..
Documentary evidence shows India’s RAW in false flag operation in Pahalgam
PSL X: Karachi Kings eliminate Multan Sultans from playoff with 87-run victory
PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..
India blocks Javelin Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem’s Instagram account after Pah ..
No chance of Imran Khan’s appeal fixation against conviction this year: IHC Re ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2025
Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at GETEX 2025 Expo in Dubai
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BBC exposes Indian lies following Pahalgam false flag attack3 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt, WFP agree to enhance Child & Maternal Health, launch Rs578m School Meals Pilot project ..3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's ideological, geographical boundaries protected fully: IPC Chairman4 minutes ago
-
NHA & MW given 2 weeks to improve M-Tag for Murree travelers: Aleem Khan23 minutes ago
-
DPM discusses regional situation with Slovenian counterpart23 minutes ago
-
Tax authorities seal jewellery shop over PoS violation24 minutes ago
-
Islamabad to launch eco-friendly electric tram feeder buses24 minutes ago
-
WASA on high alert to cope with flooding in Nullah Leh24 minutes ago
-
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to health reforms33 minutes ago
-
Pakistan unveils 10-year power plan to cut costs boost energy independence33 minutes ago
-
Pakistan marks World Immunization Week 202533 minutes ago
-
Awam Pakistan Party’s Convener Khaqan Abbasi calls on Nawabzada Lashkari33 minutes ago