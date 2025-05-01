Open Menu

BBC Exposes Indian Lies Following Pahalgam False Flag Attack

Umer Jamshaid Published May 01, 2025 | 07:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Terming the Pahalgam attack a complete security failure, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has exposed Indian falsehoods surrounding the incident, widely believed to be a false flag operation.

Sources said that the BBC raised serious questions about the role of the Modi government and Indian intelligence agencies in relation to the Pahalgam attack.

In its report, the BBC questioned why there was no security presence at a popular tourist destination like Pahalgam. Even the Police arrived at the scene at least an hour after the attack, it further said.

The BBC also reported that there was not a single CCTV camera installed in an area that sees such a high influx of tourists.

Defense experts said the BBC's findings confirm a complete failure on the part of the Indian army and intelligence services in Pahalgam. They advised that instead of blaming Pakistan, India should focus on addressing its own security shortcomings.

Journalist Anuradha Bhasin pointed out that although security forces were late in reaching the scene, within hours they had access to photos of the alleged attackers.

Such incidents continue to occur in Kashmir even after the abrogation of Article 370, she remarked.

Sheetal Kalathia, widow of Sailesh Bhai Kalathia who was killed in the attack, lashed out at a minister who came to offer condolences. “You have many VIP cars, but what about the taxpayers?” she said.

She said 26 people were killed in Pahalgam but there was neither any security nor a medical team.

Another survivor, Paras Jain, claimed that there were no police or army personnel present at the site during the attack.

The Indian newspaper The Hindu reported that a CRPF camp was located just 7 kilometers from the site, while the Rashtriya Rifles were at distance of only 5 kilometers.

Criticism continues to mount over the failures of the Modi government, Indian army, and intelligence agencies in the Pahalgam false flag attack, sources added.

