BBC Urdu story pack of lies, part of organised Disinfo campaign: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday termed the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC-Urdu) news story published as a pack of lies and part of organised disinformation campaign.

The military's media wing in a news release said, "BBC urdu story published today is totally baseless and a pack of lies. The typical propaganda story lacks any credible, authentic and relevant source and violates basic journalistic ethos".

It added, "There is no truth in the fake story whatsoever and clearly seems part of an organised disinformation campaign".

The ISPR said that the matter was being taken up with BBC authorities.