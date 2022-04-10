UrduPoint.com

BBC Urdu Story Pack Of Lies, Part Of Organised Disinfo Campaign: ISPR

Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2022 | 08:50 PM

BBC Urdu story pack of lies, part of organised Disinfo campaign: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday termed the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC-Urdu) news story published as a pack of lies and part of organised disinformation campaign.

The military's media wing in a news release said, "BBC urdu story published today is totally baseless and a pack of lies. The typical propaganda story lacks any credible, authentic and relevant source and violates basic journalistic ethos".

It added, "There is no truth in the fake story whatsoever and clearly seems part of an organised disinformation campaign".

The ISPR said that the matter was being taken up with BBC authorities.

Related Topics

ISPR Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th April 2022

12 hours ago
 Russia Evacuated 716 From Mariupol on Saturday - M ..

Russia Evacuated 716 From Mariupol on Saturday - Ministry

20 hours ago
 Rumours about change in Army leadership absurd, ba ..

Rumours about change in Army leadership absurd, baseless: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain ..

21 hours ago
 Pakistan Sports Board for a proposal to control do ..

Pakistan Sports Board for a proposal to control doping in sports

21 hours ago
 Indian troops martyr youth in IIOJK

Indian troops martyr youth in IIOJK

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.