BBH clarifies viral video

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Medical Superintendent Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH) Dr Rafique Ahemd Monday clarified that a video circulated on social media about COVID-19 patients is not of BBH hospital.

According to a statement issued here,he said that video went viral on social media of a Lahore hospital where patients were brought out of the hospital due to emergency as fire had exploded in the hospital.

He elucidated that no patient was taken out from the BBH hospital's ward and circulated video did not belong to hospital.