UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BBH Clarifies Viral Video

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 10:00 PM

BBH clarifies viral video

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Medical Superintendent Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH) Dr Rafique Ahemd Monday clarified that a video circulated on social media about COVID-19 patients is not of BBH hospital.

According to a statement issued here,he said that video went viral on social media of a Lahore hospital where patients were brought out of the hospital due to emergency as fire had exploded in the hospital.

He elucidated that no patient was taken out from the BBH hospital's ward and circulated video did not belong to hospital.

Related Topics

Lahore Fire Benazir Bhutto Social Media From

Recent Stories

UAE sends medical aid to Colombia in fight against ..

21 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid to Jordan in fight against C ..

21 minutes ago

OIC Condemns Deliberate Targeting of Civilians by ..

34 minutes ago

Capital police release two Indian High Commission ..

59 minutes ago

First solar eclipse of 2020 will happen on June 21

1 hour ago

MPA Uzma Kardar removed from Punjab’s Media Stra ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.