BBH renovated emergency block opens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :The first floor of the emergency block of Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) was opened for patients less than two months after renovation and repair.

Minister for Primary Health and Population Welfare, Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir Tuesday visited the emergency block and reviewed the quality of the construction work. He praised the hospital administration for making the first floor functional in a short period of time.

Dr Jamal said that medical facilities were being provided to the patients at 37 beds on the first floor while 16 beds were available on the ground floor of the emergency block.

He directed the officials concerned to make functional the ground floor of the emergency block at the earliest and said that the pace of work should not be affected due to Eid ul Azha holidays.

The minister said that last week Caretaker Chief Minister, Punjab Mohsin Naqvi had paid a surprise visit to BBH and expressed his concern over the increasing number of patients in the emergency block.

He said that provision of health facilities was the priority of the government and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Vice Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University Dr Muhammad Umar and MS BBH Dr Tahir Rizvi were also present on the occasion.