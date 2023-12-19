Open Menu

BBH’s Doctor Service Terminated Over Misconduct

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2023 | 07:16 PM

BBH’s doctor service terminated over misconduct

The services of a P.G. Trainee doctor at Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH)had been terminated for misconduct

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) The services of a P.G. Trainee doctor at Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH) had been terminated for misconduct.

According to a notification issued by the Medical Superintendent BBH Dr Tahir Rizvi here on Tuesday, the services of Dr Mudassar Ali, P.

G trainee, Pediatrics Department at BBH had been terminated with effect from December 14 on account of misconduct under clause 7.6 read with 7.8 of the Policy Procedure Manual of Post Graduate Residency of level 3 programme and was debarred for one induction cycle.

