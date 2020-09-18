UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BBI Taking Measures To Attract Foreign Investors: Zirkoon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 07:15 PM

BBI taking measures to attract foreign investors: Zirkoon

The Balochistan Investment Board's (BBI) Chief Executive Officer Zirkoon Friday said practical measures were being taken to enhance foreign investment in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :The Balochistan Investment board's (BBI) Chief Executive Officer Zirkoon Friday said practical measures were being taken to enhance foreign investment in the province.

He said a webinar is being organized on September 30 by the BBI to attract South African investors to make investment in Balochistan after a successful webinar with US investors in which South Africa, Boswana, Mozambique and Dentho and business community would be participated.

He said that for the first time in the history of Balochistan, such an event was being organized with African countries. Detail of webinar's agenda will be released soon, he said, adding that the Federal government had decided to attend the Nairobi summit in Kenya last year and increase trade with African countries.

He said the BBI was taking measures to find future trading partners and attract investors, adding that international companies were working in the field of minerals in African countries whose experiences would be utilized for increasing the the foreign investment in the area.

Zirkoon said the Balochistan province has rich natural resources including mineral, saying that in the next phase, along with providing information to foreign companies, they would be given visit to Balochistan and delegation could be exchanged.

He said the BBI was doing its best in line with the vision of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan. "Foreign investors are also expressing their confidence in government policies and showing interest in making investment in various sectors of the province," he said adding such important measures would put the province on track of development.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Business Visit Nairobi South Africa Kenya Mozambique September Event Government Best

Recent Stories

Baseball Federation of Asia postpones U-12 Asian B ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus deaths on rise in France

2 minutes ago

Trials for Talent Hunt Schemes-2020 completed in D ..

2 minutes ago

SBP DG briefs Punjab Chief Minister on multipurpos ..

2 minutes ago

Preliminary Meeting of Cabinet Committee on Enforc ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court chairs Provincia ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.