BBIS Controller pledges for elimination copying system in Balochisan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Controller Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBIS) Quetta Shaukat Ali Thursday said practical measures would be taken to improve quality of education in education institutions of province for betterment of students' future.

He expressed these views while taking as charge of Controller at BBIS, saying my vision is to bring reforms in Balochistan Board for ensuring standard of education because it was only educational board of the province.

He said all necessary steps would be taken for elimination of cheating system under cooperation of provincial government, stakeholders, teachers and parents, adding that merit system would be improved after removing of duplicating culture.

Shaukat Ali mentioned steps would also need to ensure attendance of teachers in educational institutions in remote areas of province for getting target of quality objective of knowledge.

He said promotion of quality of education was also help eradication duplicating culture, saying it was my prime responsibility to end menace copies culture from examinations for interest of new generation.

"Students should also work hard for gaining their education with standard in order to make them able to take advantage of China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) project with tool of quality of education", he said, saying there was also responsibility of teachers in educational institutions to educate students with honestly there who could not be thought about cheating in examination of Balochistan Board.

He said he would hold meeting with staffs to review all matters of Balochistan Board and examinations in order to address related problems for betterment of the knowledge.