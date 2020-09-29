UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BBISE All Set To Conduct Matric Exams With COVID-19 SOPs In Place

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 08:00 PM

BBISE all set to conduct Matric Exams with COVID-19 SOPs in place

Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Chairman Professor Yusuf Baloch said that BBISE has finalized arrangements to conduct Matric exams following the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures and safety guidelines issued by the government

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Balochistan board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Chairman Professor Yusuf Baloch said that BBISE has finalized arrangements to conduct Matric exams following the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures and safety guidelines issued by the government.

"A total of 121 Examination centers have been set up across the province to conduct the Matriculation exam under the safety and precautionary measures regarding the pandemic," he said adding that implantation on the SOPs would strictly be ensured," he said while talking to media here on Tuesday.

He noted that section 144 have been imposed to discourage the cheating around the examination centers.

"Brining reforms in the education system was the top most priority of the incumbent government," he said adding that now it is the utmost responsibility of the students to play their role in the improvement of education sector.

Chairman BBISE underlined the need for bringing merit in education and discouraging the trend of cheating to strengthen education system of Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan Education BISE Media Government Top Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Primary schools reopen on Wednesday under COVID-19 ..

2 minutes ago

UK Gov't Could Allow Uyghurs to Put Forward Genoci ..

2 minutes ago

German Foreign Minister at UNGA: EU Reserves Right ..

2 minutes ago

PTI Parliamentarians submitted a reminder letter t ..

2 minutes ago

Business community's cooperation key to end corrup ..

6 minutes ago

India illegally established Union Territory of Lad ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.