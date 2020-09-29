BBISE all set to conduct Matric Exams with COVID-19 SOPs in place

Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Chairman Professor Yusuf Baloch said that BBISE has finalized arrangements to conduct Matric exams following the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures and safety guidelines issued by the government

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Balochistan board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Chairman Professor Yusuf Baloch said that BBISE has finalized arrangements to conduct Matric exams following the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures and safety guidelines issued by the government.

"A total of 121 Examination centers have been set up across the province to conduct the Matriculation exam under the safety and precautionary measures regarding the pandemic," he said adding that implantation on the SOPs would strictly be ensured," he said while talking to media here on Tuesday.

He noted that section 144 have been imposed to discourage the cheating around the examination centers.

"Brining reforms in the education system was the top most priority of the incumbent government," he said adding that now it is the utmost responsibility of the students to play their role in the improvement of education sector.

Chairman BBISE underlined the need for bringing merit in education and discouraging the trend of cheating to strengthen education system of Balochistan.