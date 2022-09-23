UrduPoint.com

BBISE Announces HSSC Annual Results, Declares 79,688 Students Successful

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2022

BBISE announces HSSC annual results, declares 79,688 students successful

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Out of 89,489 students, 79,688 students were declared successful in the Higher Secondary school Certificate (HSSC) annual results 2022, announced by the Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BBISE), Quetta here on Thursday evening.

BBISE Chairman Ejaz Baloch, flanked by BBISE Controller Shaukat Ali Sarpra and Secretary Board Muhammad Azim Sajdi, announced the result during a press conference. Deputy Controller Muhammad Asif and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The Chairman and Controller said that Tameer-e-Nau Public College Quetta's student Ahmed Mustafa son of Zubair Qaisar, bagged the first position by getting 1067 marks, Tameer-e-Nau College's Ahmed Muzamal Khan son of Abdul Rasheed Khan, and Muhammad Kamil Khan, son of Raz Muhammad, from Balochistan Residential College (BRC), Zhob secured second position jointly with 1062 marks, while Muhammad Ishaq son of Abdul Razzaq of BRC, Loralai achieved third position with 1056 marks.

The controller said the students could also check their result at website of bbiseqta.edu.pk.

The chairman, controller, and secretary congratulated the successful students, especially the position-holders and expressed their best wishes for them.

They thanked the teachers of Balochistan and the board staff, specifically the examinations result branch, IT section and the special inspection teams for their full support in conducting the examination and preparing the examination.

The controller, while talking to the media, said Rs. 150,000 would be given to first position holder, Rs. 125,000 to second position holder, while third position holder would receive Rs. 100,000 as a prize.

