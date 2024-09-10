BBISE Announces Intermediate Annual Exam 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2024 | 05:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) The Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BBISE) Quetta has announced the results of the Intermediate Annual Examination 2024.
A total of 99,887 students appeared in the exam, of which 93,768 passed, marking an overall success rate of 93.9%.
In the first-year examinations, 46,490 students appeared, with 42,894 declared successful, resulting in a 92.3% pass rate.
For second-year students, 53,397 appeared, with 50,874 passing, showing a 95.3% success rate.
A total of 3,055 students were absent from various subjects across both years, and the results of 83 students were canceled due to the use of unfair means during the exams.
As per details, Shamrez Khan, son of Sikandar Jan (Roll No. 250062), and Sharifullah, son of Noor Muhammad (Roll No. 850106), both from Balochistan Residential College, Loralai, secured the first position with 1051 marks each.
- Muhammad Zahid, son of Ahmed Jan (Roll No. 650802) from Balochistan Residential Zhob, and Sajjad Hussain, son of Muhammad Ramzan (Roll No.
250059) from Balochistan Residential College, Loralai, jointly secured the second position with 1050 marks while Salma Mahboob, daughter of Mahboob Ali (Roll No. 584249) from Government Inter-College Basima, secured the third position with 1049 marks.
Students can view their detailed results on the board’s official website at www.bbiseqta.edu.pk.
The Chairman of BBISE, Mir Ejaz Azeem Baloch, Controller of Examinations Abida Kakar, and Secretary of the Board Muhammad Azeem Sajdi congratulated the successful students, particularly the top performers.
They extended their best wishes and expressed confidence that these students will continue to work hard and make the nation, especially the province, proud, as the country's future is closely tied to their success.
The Balochistan Board Controller expressed gratitude to the province’s esteemed teachers, the board staff, especially the Examination Department, Results Branch, IT Section, and the special inspection team, for their support in conducting the exams and preparing the results.
APP/ask.
