BBISE bans on 4 invigilators for supporting relatives in exam

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The Controller of Examinations of Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BBISE) Abida Kakar imposed permanent ban on four more examination staff for supporting their sons and relatives in matriculation exam centers.

According to a notification issued here on Friday, these invigilators including Naeemuddin, Faiz Muhammad, Rahmatullah and Rahim Jan, who were performing duties in different examination centers, where their sons and daughters were also giving exams.

The BBISE’s Controller formed inquiry committee after videos of papers went viral on social media and sent the papers of four candidates to the committee instead of putting codes on them, the board has directed the concerned candidates to appear before the committee members.

Strict action will be taken against the said candidates, including Government High school Kohlu roll number 266443, Government Boys High School Mirwa Naseerabad roll number 477652, Government Boys High School Nasai Qila Saifullah roll number 602023, while Government High School Candidates of roll number 351638 of School Sorab have been directed to appear before the committee members.