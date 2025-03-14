Open Menu

BBISE Bans On 4 Invigilators For Supporting Relatives In Exam

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2025 | 07:50 PM

BBISE bans on 4 invigilators for supporting relatives in exam

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The Controller of Examinations of Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BBISE) Abida Kakar imposed permanent ban on four more examination staff for supporting their sons and relatives in matriculation exam centers.

According to a notification issued here on Friday, these invigilators including Naeemuddin, Faiz Muhammad, Rahmatullah and Rahim Jan, who were performing duties in different examination centers, where their sons and daughters were also giving exams.

The BBISE’s Controller formed inquiry committee after videos of papers went viral on social media and sent the papers of four candidates to the committee instead of putting codes on them, the board has directed the concerned candidates to appear before the committee members.

Strict action will be taken against the said candidates, including Government High school Kohlu roll number 266443, Government Boys High School Mirwa Naseerabad roll number 477652, Government Boys High School Nasai Qila Saifullah roll number 602023, while Government High School Candidates of roll number 351638 of School Sorab have been directed to appear before the committee members.

Recent Stories

HBL PSL trophy tour commences today from Hyderabad ..

HBL PSL trophy tour commences today from Hyderabad, Karachi

3 minutes ago
 Missing Wheel of PIA Flight PK-306 found after lan ..

Missing Wheel of PIA Flight PK-306 found after landing without one at Lahore air ..

9 minutes ago
 Gold price increases by Rs4,700 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs4,700 per tola in Pakistan

16 minutes ago
 Sindh govt launches a job portal for youth 

Sindh govt launches a job portal for youth 

21 minutes ago
 Dubai lights up with spectacular displays as part ..

Dubai lights up with spectacular displays as part of 'RamadanInDubai' campaign

26 minutes ago
 National Human Rights Institution concludes partic ..

National Human Rights Institution concludes participation in GANHRI Annual Meeti ..

1 hour ago
Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Foundation continues r ..

Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Foundation continues relief efforts in Gaza

2 hours ago
 ADDED conducts 965 inspections since beginning of ..

ADDED conducts 965 inspections since beginning of Ramadan

2 hours ago
 WFP warns of food insecurity risks in Gaza, West B ..

WFP warns of food insecurity risks in Gaza, West Bank

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Children's Book Awards offers AED110,00 pr ..

Sharjah Children's Book Awards offers AED110,00 prizes

2 hours ago
 Abrahamic Family House honours winners of Eminence ..

Abrahamic Family House honours winners of Eminence Ahmed El-Tayeb Mosque Quran C ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan wins third gold medal during Special Olym ..

Pakistan wins third gold medal during Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan