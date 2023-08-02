BBISE Chairman appointed as head of Inter Boards Sports Committee Pakistan

Inter Board Coordination Commission Islamabad has appointed Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Chairman Ejaz Azeem Baloch as the head of Inter Board Sports Committee

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Inter board Coordination Commission Islamabad has appointed Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Chairman Ejaz Azeem Baloch as the head of Inter Board sports Committee.

He was nominated at the 176th session of IBCC, a two-day national meeting of education boards across the country which was held on July 13-14 in Quetta, said a notification issued here on Wednesday.

According to the notification of the Inter-Board Coordination Commission, Ijaz Azeem Baloch has been appointed as the Chairman Inter-Board Sports Committee from 1st July 2023 to 30th June 2024.

The IBCC has directed former Chairman Inter-Board Sports Committee Dr. Saeeduddin to share the performance report, financial accounts, expenditure and income statements of his tenure with the newly elected Chairman Secretariat and members