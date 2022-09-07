BBISE Chairman calls on Bushra Rind

Chairman Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Quetta Mir Ijaz Baloch called on Parliamentary Secretary S&GDA Bushra Rind on Wednesday here and discussed Board's matters

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Chairman Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Quetta Mir Ijaz Baloch called on Parliamentary Secretary S&GDA Bushra Rind on Wednesday here and discussed Board's matters.

On this occasion, Ijaz Baloch apprised Bushra Rind about provision of facilities of education to students and its problems in detail during the meeting.

Bushra Rind praised the Balochistan Board and said that capable and honest officers had been appointed in the Balochistan Board, expressing hope that Balochistan Board would compete with other boards in the future.

She also congratulated all the officers of Balochistan Board and assured them that she would cooperate to address legal issues of the board for interest of imparting quality education.