UrduPoint.com

BBISE Chairman Calls On Bushra Rind

Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2022 | 10:15 PM

BBISE Chairman calls on Bushra Rind

Chairman Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Quetta Mir Ijaz Baloch called on Parliamentary Secretary S&GDA Bushra Rind on Wednesday here and discussed Board's matters

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Chairman Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Quetta Mir Ijaz Baloch called on Parliamentary Secretary S&GDA Bushra Rind on Wednesday here and discussed Board's matters.

On this occasion, Ijaz Baloch apprised Bushra Rind about provision of facilities of education to students and its problems in detail during the meeting.

Bushra Rind praised the Balochistan Board and said that capable and honest officers had been appointed in the Balochistan Board, expressing hope that Balochistan Board would compete with other boards in the future.

She also congratulated all the officers of Balochistan Board and assured them that she would cooperate to address legal issues of the board for interest of imparting quality education.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Education BISE All

Recent Stories

Crackdown against anti-dengue SOPs violators

Crackdown against anti-dengue SOPs violators

31 seconds ago
 Govt to complete constitutional tenure, conduct el ..

Govt to complete constitutional tenure, conduct elections next year: Shahid Khaq ..

33 seconds ago
 Burundi's hardline new PM Ndirakobuca

Burundi's hardline new PM Ndirakobuca

35 seconds ago
 Chinese Premier Says Beijing Ready to Put Relation ..

Chinese Premier Says Beijing Ready to Put Relations With UK on Right Path - Repo ..

3 minutes ago
 Japan, US, South Korea Vow to Cooperate on North K ..

Japan, US, South Korea Vow to Cooperate on North Korea's Full Denuclearization - ..

3 minutes ago
 NATO Monitoring Russian Ships Crossing Celtic, Nor ..

NATO Monitoring Russian Ships Crossing Celtic, North Seas

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.