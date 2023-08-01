BBISE chairman constitutes committee to probe incident of women harassment

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Chairman Balochistan board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BBISE) Ejaz Azeem Baloch took notice of the incident of harassment of women and suspended the accused official while forming an inquiry committee to probe the incident in detail.

BBISE's Controller of Examinations Abida Kakar told the media on Tuesday stating that the committee comprising the Controller of Examination, Additional Controller Haji Muhammad Anwar Shah and Deputy Controller Faridullah will examine all the motives and submit its report within three days.

"If any official is found involved, strict action will be taken against him," she added.

Abida Kakar said the BBISE chairman had directed to conduct an impartial investigation through a high-level committee that was formed after taking immediate notice of the post that went viral on social media the other day.

She said victims should approach the committee as their identities would be kept confidential, adding that they would be provided full protection and justice.