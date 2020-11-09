UrduPoint.com
BBISE Chairman Lauds Efforts Of Examination Staffs Of Matriculation

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 10:06 PM

Chairman of Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Prof. Muhammad Yousuf Baloch on Monday said that the Balochistan Board employees, supervisory staff, DEO College principal and other teams rendered valuable services in inter and matriculation exam of 2020

He said the examination staffs dealt with problems during the matriculation of annual exam and they timely issued passed certificates to the students including girls and boys of 9th and 10th classes and gained the Balochistan Board better position in Pakistan in this regard.

He said the examination staffs dealt with problems during the matriculation of annual exam and they timely issued passed certificates to the students including girls and boys of 9th and 10th classes and gained the Balochistan Board better position in Pakistan in this regard.

Balochistan Board had announced annual result of inter and metric in July 29 and August 19, 2020 under promotion policy and the province took the lead on all the boards, he said saying that this initiative benefited the students of the province.

Yousuf Baloch said similarly, the special examinations for Matriculation and Inter have also come to an end which credit for all these processors goes to the Provincial Minister for Education Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind, Secretary Colleges and Board team.

The examination teams of Balochistan Board also played front line role during the spread of COVID-19, he said.

Chairman Balochistan Board thanked all the staff for their cooperation in eliminating cheating in special examinations and implementation of SOPs, whose hard work earned them a prominent position to the province in Pakistan.

