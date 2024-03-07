BBISE Determined To End Copying Culture From Balochistan: Abida Kakar
Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2024 | 09:09 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Controller of Balochistan board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Quetta Abida Kakar said that the BBISE was determined to eliminate copying culture from examination centers in Balochistan.
She expressed these views on Thursday while visiting at established center of Islamic Model High school Quetta and other centers.
She was accompanied by Deputy Controller Munawar Hussain, Assistant Secretary, Zahoor Mengal, Superintendent Abdul Aziz and others during visiting of the centers.
The Controller took action against 12 students and rejected their papers after founding them in copies despite her issued warning to the concerned staff.
Controller Balochistan Board Abida Kakar said that no one would be allowed to copy and seat duplicate boys and girls.
She said that the provincial government has taken emergency measures to prevent duplication saying that the Balochistan Board was taking important steps to prevent further duplication.
She said that directions had been issued to concerned officers to visit centers for taking action against those students involved in duplication.
The controller said it was our prime responsibilities to control copying culture for interest of quality education.
