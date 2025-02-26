BBISE imposes 3-year ban on exam staff for negligence

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Chairman Balochistan board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Mir Ijaz Azeem Baloch and Controller of Examinations Abida Kakar visited Government Boys Model school Dhadar Examination Center and arrested 9 fake candidates and seized 35 mobile phones from possession of students on Wednesday.

The BBISE Chairman has imposed ban on the examination staff from performing duties in any examination for the next three years.

Chairman Azeem Baloch said that such strict action is being continued at ongoing center of matriculation exam in the province to prevent cheating process for wider interest of students future on the special directive of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and Provincial Education Minister Raheela Hameed Durrani.

He said that several fake candidates and mobile phones were seized from the possession of the students during conducting raid at ongoing exam centers in respective areas of the province including Quetta, Pishin, Sibi and other areas with the aim to end curse of copying culture from the centers for improvement of quality education.

He said that no compromise would be made on cheating system in the examination centers saying that it is also responsibility of the teachers to provide quality education to the students in the respective schools so that they would not take interest in fake processes during exam.

Mir Ijaz said that matriculation examinations are ongoing across Balochistan and there are instructions to strictly prohibit the use of mobile phones and take strict action against those who sit in their seats.

The Chairman Board said that the Section 144 had imposed throughout Balochistan during the matriculation examinations.

BBISE’s Controller Examinations Abida Kakar said that no unrelated person is allowed to roam near the examination centers across the province under Section 144, action would be taken against such persons according to the law.

She said that prevention of copying is the need of the hour to improve the quality of education in Balochistan.