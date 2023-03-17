UrduPoint.com

BBISE Introduced ADS To Improve Examination System On Modern Lines: Ijaz

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2023 | 09:41 PM

BBISE introduced ADS to improve examination system on modern lines: Ijaz

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Chairman Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Mir Ijaz Azeem Khan Baloch on Friday said the board has introduced an automatic digital system (ADS) to develop the examination system on modern lines.

Under the Digital Attendance and Monitoring System (DAMS), the real-time online attendance of the examination staff and the monitoring staff including the students participating in the examinations would be taken, he added.

He expressed these views while talking to students and teachers during his visit to the ongoing Matric examination centers in Panjgur area.

Baloch said the present age was of education, adding that children should also acquire knowledge with enthusiasm because going forward these children had to handle the future of the country.

He said that the endeavour was to equip future generations with the jewel of modern education, saying that cheating culture was darkening the future of students.

Strict measures were being taken to eliminate cheating in the examinations, for which special monitoring teams have been formed, which would visit the examination centres from time to time, he said.

