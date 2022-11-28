UrduPoint.com

BBISE Launches Online Service For Students

Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2022 | 06:10 PM

BBISE launches online service for students

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Balochistan board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Quetta, keeping in view the requirements of modern age, started an online service for the convenience of students.

Provincial Minister for Education Mir Naseebullah Marri inaugurated the service.

Secretary Higher and Technical Education Hafiz Abdul Majid, Chairman Board Ijaz Ahmed Baloch and Controller Board Balochistan Shaukat Sarpara were also present on the occasion.

Students from remote areas of the province in particular and students from urban areas in general will now be able to get result card, original and duplicate certificate, verification of result card and certificate and migration certificate at home, through the online application.

Addressing the closing ceremony, the provincial education minister and the secretary appreciated the efforts of Chairman Balochistan Board Mir Ijaz Azim Baloch. They made suggestions to his team to further improve the system.

Ijaz Ahmed Baloch has reiterated his commitment that the Balochistan Board will use all resources to make the use of modern technology more effective to facilitate the students.

More Stories From Pakistan

