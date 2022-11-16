UrduPoint.com

BBISE Online System To Facilitate Students At Door Step

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2022 | 06:10 PM

BBISE online system to facilitate students at door step

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Chairman Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Quetta Mir Ejaz Azim Baloch has said that BBISE is starting a new journey of innovation and technology.

"Very soon all facilities will be available at home; thanks to the use of modern technology in Balochistan Board".

He expressed these views while addressing the board officers on Wednesday.

The Chairman BBISE said that the board will soon introduce the online marking system.

He said that this journey of development is not a result of years but a few months of sincere struggle day and night which includes the efforts of all the staff of the board.

Chairman Balochistan Board Mir Ejaz Azim Baloch further said that students will be able soon to have board registration, migration certificates and result sheets at their door step. The attendance of the students during the examinations and the request for paper re-checking will be made possible with introduction of the new IT system.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Technology BISE All

Recent Stories

Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab nominated for another ..

Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab nominated for another Grammy Award

13 minutes ago
 Bangladesh U19 win first T20

Bangladesh U19 win first T20

36 minutes ago
 Imran Khan decides to sue Geo, Shahzaib Khanzada, ..

Imran Khan decides to sue Geo, Shahzaib Khanzada, Zahoor

42 minutes ago
 PTI to take legal action against Umar Farooq Zahoo ..

PTI to take legal action against Umar Farooq Zahoor

2 hours ago
 Pakistan's talks with IMF expected to delay

Pakistan's talks with IMF expected to delay

3 hours ago
 Dollar continues upward trajectory against rupee

Dollar continues upward trajectory against rupee

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.