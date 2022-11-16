BBISE online system to facilitate students at door step

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Chairman Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Quetta Mir Ejaz Azim Baloch has said that BBISE is starting a new journey of innovation and technology.

"Very soon all facilities will be available at home; thanks to the use of modern technology in Balochistan Board".

He expressed these views while addressing the board officers on Wednesday.

The Chairman BBISE said that the board will soon introduce the online marking system.

He said that this journey of development is not a result of years but a few months of sincere struggle day and night which includes the efforts of all the staff of the board.

Chairman Balochistan Board Mir Ejaz Azim Baloch further said that students will be able soon to have board registration, migration certificates and result sheets at their door step. The attendance of the students during the examinations and the request for paper re-checking will be made possible with introduction of the new IT system.