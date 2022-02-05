UrduPoint.com

BBISE Organize Kashmir Day Rally In Quetta

Published February 05, 2022

BBISE organize Kashmir day rally in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Balochistan board of Intermediate and Secondary education organized a rally in solidarity with the people of Kashmir here on Saturday.

Controller BBISE Shaukat Sarparah led the rally attended by the officers and staff of BBISE.

The participants were holding placards inscribed with anti Indian government slogans. They also chanted slogans against the fascist government of India.

Controller BBISE Shaukat Sarparah and other speakers while addressing the rally stressed the need for implementation of the UN resolution in accordance with the wishes of the people of Kashmir.

