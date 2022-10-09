BBISE' s Chairman congratulates Muslims on Eid Milad-un Nabi

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :Chairman, Balochistan board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BBISE) Ejaz Baloch on Sunday congratulated the entire Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eid Milad-un Nabi.

In his statement on the occasion of the birth of the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him), he said that the welfare of humanity depends on the life of the Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) who taught simplicity, justice, mercy, generosity and modesty.

Allah Almighty sent Prophet as a perfect leader and teacher for the entire humanity and a revolution took place in every corner of life with the teachings of Hazrat Muhammad (SAW), he added.

He said that he prayed for the blessed month for us, we should avoid such actions, which would harm the image of islam in the world. He said that we maintain unity, tolerance, brotherhood and harmony in our ranks according to the teachings of Hazrat Muhammad (SAW).