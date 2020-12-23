UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BBISE Set Up Complaint Cell For Resolving Issues Of Students: Prof. Yousuf

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 07:40 PM

BBISE set up complaint cell for resolving issues of students: Prof. Yousuf

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Chairman, Balochistan board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE), Prof. Muhammad Yousuf Baloch on Wednesday said incumbent provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan was working hard to achieve target of quality education in the province.

He expressed these views while talking to APP during visit of APP Bureau office Quetta.

He said a complaint cell has been set up in the BBISE on special directive of Chief Minister Balochistan in order to resolve issues of students including rural areas of the students on emergency basis.

He said he was trying to improve BBISE performance in order to decrease all related educational issues in the province.

"Balochistan Board is the only one that is working day and night for the student of the province and betterment of knowledge," he said.

The Chairman said that cheating culture is rapidly decreased from examination halls across the province due to positive efforts of the BBISE, adding further efforts were underway to get rid of the students form duplicating system and bring them towards reading environment for interest of their futures.

The door of my office is opened for the students and employees of the BBISE to address their legal issues, he said.

"The purpose establishment of complaint cell was to improve the services of the Balochistan Board." he said.

Prof. Muhammad Yousuf Baloch said that the Balochistan Board had announced the annual examination results of the students before other provinces due to dynamic efforts of the BBISE staff.

He also urged the students to read their books of syllabus at houses for preparing of annual exam under the current coronavirus situation as the education is also badly effected by the COVID-19 in the country.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Education Student Visit Reading BISE All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

19th Arab Media Forum focuses on vital need to con ..

50 seconds ago

TBHF’s ‘sustainable village’ project in Nige ..

16 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange lists Zee Stores on ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Culture seeks to transform libraries into cr ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler forms Board of Trustees of UoS

1 hour ago

EPAA distributes 4,700 seedlings to government dep ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.