BBISE set up complaint cell for resolving issues of students: Prof. Yousuf

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Chairman, Balochistan board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE), Prof. Muhammad Yousuf Baloch on Wednesday said incumbent provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan was working hard to achieve target of quality education in the province.

He expressed these views while talking to APP during visit of APP Bureau office Quetta.

He said a complaint cell has been set up in the BBISE on special directive of Chief Minister Balochistan in order to resolve issues of students including rural areas of the students on emergency basis.

He said he was trying to improve BBISE performance in order to decrease all related educational issues in the province.

"Balochistan Board is the only one that is working day and night for the student of the province and betterment of knowledge," he said.

The Chairman said that cheating culture is rapidly decreased from examination halls across the province due to positive efforts of the BBISE, adding further efforts were underway to get rid of the students form duplicating system and bring them towards reading environment for interest of their futures.

The door of my office is opened for the students and employees of the BBISE to address their legal issues, he said.

"The purpose establishment of complaint cell was to improve the services of the Balochistan Board." he said.

Prof. Muhammad Yousuf Baloch said that the Balochistan Board had announced the annual examination results of the students before other provinces due to dynamic efforts of the BBISE staff.

He also urged the students to read their books of syllabus at houses for preparing of annual exam under the current coronavirus situation as the education is also badly effected by the COVID-19 in the country.