UrduPoint.com

BBISE Strongly Condemns Baseless News Which Went Viral On Social Media

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 10:50 PM

BBISE strongly condemns baseless news which went viral on social media

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :An important meeting of the officers of the Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) was held on Tuesday.

The meeting strongly condemned the baseless news that went viral on social media yesterday, said press release issue here.

On this occasion, the spokesperson of BBISE said in an explanatory statement that the Balochistan Board was an independent educational institution, Balochistan Board of Secondary Education was the only board of the province which was always engaged in the service of millions of SSC and HSSC students in the whole province and the board strives to solve the problems of students in a timely manner.

From the results to the results are carried out with the help of teachers under the proposed rules as the board administration has decided that all the work will be carried out under merit and transparency and modern computerized system, he said.

Some people are spreading misleading propaganda on social media and in print media for their personal interest, he added saying since the board is under the control of the education department, the top officials of the education department could check the board at any time and could also issue orders to further improve the performance.

He said there were some elements who were giving wrong color on social media adding the board administration was committed to continue the best practices in the best interest of the students of the province without taking into account such blackmail and further improve the system with the help of education department.

The Board has reserved the right to take legal action against those elements who were spreading baseless news regarding on social media.

Related Topics

Balochistan Education Social Media BISE HSSC Media All Best Top Merit Packaging Limited Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition a compass to Arab d ..

Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition a compass to Arab dates sector&#039;s development ..

52 minutes ago
 Cambodian strongman to visit Myanmar for talks wit ..

Cambodian strongman to visit Myanmar for talks with junta

7 minutes ago
 5 held for possessing illegal arms, weapons

5 held for possessing illegal arms, weapons

7 minutes ago
 Egypt court frees man whose case strained Italy ti ..

Egypt court frees man whose case strained Italy ties

7 minutes ago
 JCP confirms employment of two Islamabad High Cour ..

JCP confirms employment of two Islamabad High Court judges

7 minutes ago
 Govt urged to incentivise domestic auto industry

Govt urged to incentivise domestic auto industry

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.