BBISE strongly condemns baseless news which went viral on social media

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :An important meeting of the officers of the Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) was held on Tuesday.

The meeting strongly condemned the baseless news that went viral on social media yesterday, said press release issue here.

On this occasion, the spokesperson of BBISE said in an explanatory statement that the Balochistan Board was an independent educational institution, Balochistan Board of Secondary Education was the only board of the province which was always engaged in the service of millions of SSC and HSSC students in the whole province and the board strives to solve the problems of students in a timely manner.

From the results to the results are carried out with the help of teachers under the proposed rules as the board administration has decided that all the work will be carried out under merit and transparency and modern computerized system, he said.

Some people are spreading misleading propaganda on social media and in print media for their personal interest, he added saying since the board is under the control of the education department, the top officials of the education department could check the board at any time and could also issue orders to further improve the performance.

He said there were some elements who were giving wrong color on social media adding the board administration was committed to continue the best practices in the best interest of the students of the province without taking into account such blackmail and further improve the system with the help of education department.

The Board has reserved the right to take legal action against those elements who were spreading baseless news regarding on social media.