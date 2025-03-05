BBISE Suspends 22 Invigilators For Helping Their Sons, Relatives In Metric Exam
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2025 | 04:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) has permanently suspended those 22 examination staff from all board activities for supporting their sons and other relatives in annual matriculation examination centers in the province. .
An official notification issued here on Wednesday, the Chairman of the BBISE, Mir Ijaz Azeem Baloch has permanently stopped 22 examination staff for performing duties in the matriculation examinations in the activities of the board whose blood relatives were giving papers in their centers in the matriculation examinations.
The Chairman of BBISE said that the special directive also issued to Controller Examination to formulate a committee to investigate matters of 22 invigilators of children and relatives had been given papers in those centers.
He said that no compromise would be made on principal of the BBISE saying that such strict actions are being taken to improve quality of education.
According to the notification, those examination suspended staff included Abdul Matin Kakar, Abdul Kabir, Amir Muhammad, Baseer Ahmed, Asadullah, Sharifullah, Fateh Muhammad, Dilawar Khan, Abdul Qahir, Atiq-ur-Rehman, Mir Jan, Muhammad Alam, Zahid Hussain, Mehr Ali, Abdul Rahim, Shabbir Ahmed, Abdul Rashid, Shabbir Ahmed, Abdul Rahim, Ayesha Bashir and Samina.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB Berlin 2025
26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November
Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry sign MoU
Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Charity’s largest Iftar site
EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability
Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnership to enhance inbound tourism
Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V2500 engines
Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic control challenges, innovations
Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovation at MWC 2025
Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case against her husband Farhan Azmi
Dar Al Ber contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
‘Research and Development in Radiological Protection’ white paper launched
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cabinet members call on PM Shehbaz Sharif5 minutes ago
-
BBISE suspends 22 invigilators for helping their sons, relatives in metric exam5 minutes ago
-
HEC conducts nationwide training for 300 teachers of affiliated colleges5 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt appoints senior professors to PGMI, AMC, LGH5 minutes ago
-
Wanted criminal killed in police encounter in Nowshera5 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara honours police team for successful arrest of robbery suspects in Haripur5 minutes ago
-
Saiffullah Khetran takes charge as DG of GDA5 minutes ago
-
600 Iftar boxes being distributed daily under PM initiative5 minutes ago
-
DC Battagram to enhance travel facilities on National Highway and CPEC routes5 minutes ago
-
Key reforms implemented in FBR to boost revenues5 minutes ago
-
Education minister visits Matric exam centres15 minutes ago
-
Public complaints on food prices reviewed15 minutes ago