BBISE Suspends 22 Invigilators For Helping Their Sons, Relatives In Metric Exam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2025 | 04:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) has permanently suspended those 22 examination staff from all board activities for supporting their sons and other relatives in annual matriculation examination centers in the province. .

An official notification issued here on Wednesday, the Chairman of the BBISE, Mir Ijaz Azeem Baloch has permanently stopped 22 examination staff for performing duties in the matriculation examinations in the activities of the board whose blood relatives were giving papers in their centers in the matriculation examinations.

The Chairman of BBISE said that the special directive also issued to Controller Examination to formulate a committee to investigate matters of 22 invigilators of children and relatives had been given papers in those centers.

He said that no compromise would be made on principal of the BBISE saying that such strict actions are being taken to improve quality of education.

According to the notification, those examination suspended staff included Abdul Matin Kakar, Abdul Kabir, Amir Muhammad, Baseer Ahmed, Asadullah, Sharifullah, Fateh Muhammad, Dilawar Khan, Abdul Qahir, Atiq-ur-Rehman, Mir Jan, Muhammad Alam, Zahid Hussain, Mehr Ali, Abdul Rahim, Shabbir Ahmed, Abdul Rashid, Shabbir Ahmed, Abdul Rahim, Ayesha Bashir and Samina.

