BBISE suspends supervisory staff after recovering mobile phones, cheating copies

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Balochistan board of Intermediate Secondary education (BBISE)’s Controller examinations Abida Kakar on Tuesday conducted raid at ongoing exam centers and suspended staff on failure of controlling cheating processes in Quetta.

She was accompanied by Assistant Controller, Muhammad Hussain Marri, Muhammad Younis (PS to controller) and other officials during checking of examination centers.

The BBISE’s Controller Examination Abida Kakar conducted raid at Islamia Boys College Centers 1, 2, and 3 Jinnah Girls Degree College center.

She also recovered 8 mobile phones from students and caught three impersonation cases and suspended supervisory staff on negligence and poor center managements.

She said that strict instructions issued to prevent future malpractice saying that new staff would be deployed to ensure smooth conduct of exams.

The Controller stressed full adherence to SOPs and fair conduct and added that our objective is to eradicate the culture of cheating and foster students’ analytical abilities, the inspections reaffirm BBISE’s commitment to transparency, discipline, and academic integrity.

She said that the elimination of copying processes is essential for interest of the students future saying that it was responsibility of the supervisory staff to control cheating system in ongoing examination.