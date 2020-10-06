BBISE to hold 9th class' annual papers on Oct 9

Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Quetta has announced that 9th class papers would be held from October 9, 2020 (Friday) after changing its date of October 8

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Balochistan board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BBISE) Quetta has announced that 9th class papers would be held from October 9, 2020 (Friday) after changing its date of October 8.

The candidates and examination staff across the province appearing for the Matriculation Special (Annual) Examination 2020 were being informed that the Chemistry Class IX Beautician Class IX and Examination of Home Economics Class IX and Time Civic Class IX Papers would be held on October 9, said a BBISE handout issued here on Tuesday.

It further said annual papers scheduled of date were changed due Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain.

In this regard, all related examination staffs including superintendents and candidates were being informed that they would be appeared in respective examination halls on Friday.