UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BBISE To Hold 9th Class' Annual Papers On Oct 9

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 08:03 PM

BBISE to hold 9th class' annual papers on Oct 9

Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Quetta has announced that 9th class papers would be held from October 9, 2020 (Friday) after changing its date of October 8

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Balochistan board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BBISE) Quetta has announced that 9th class papers would be held from October 9, 2020 (Friday) after changing its date of October 8.

The candidates and examination staff across the province appearing for the Matriculation Special (Annual) Examination 2020 were being informed that the Chemistry Class IX Beautician Class IX and Examination of Home Economics Class IX and Time Civic Class IX Papers would be held on October 9, said a BBISE handout issued here on Tuesday.

It further said annual papers scheduled of date were changed due Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain.

In this regard, all related examination staffs including superintendents and candidates were being informed that they would be appeared in respective examination halls on Friday.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta BISE October 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Noura Al Kaabi, Israeli Minister of Culture discus ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Comedy Festival begins on 21st October

51 minutes ago

Weak mobile signals, slow internet speed affecting ..

2 minutes ago

Italy to Extend Coronavirus Emergency Until Januar ..

2 minutes ago

US Goods and Services Deficit Worsens By $3.7Bln t ..

2 minutes ago

Canada trade deficit narrows in August to Can$2.4 ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.