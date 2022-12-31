BBISE to open its sub-branch in Sibi division

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :Chairman Balochistan board of Intermediate and Secondary education, Quetta, Mir Ejaz Baloch has said for the convenience of the students of Sibi division, the sub-branch of the BBISE will be opened in Sibi.

At least 25,000 students will benefit from the opening of the sub-board.

"The students will not have to bother to come to Quetta to collect their certificates, result cards and examination forms," BBISE chairman further said.