BBISE To Provide Facilities To Students By Introducing Technology: Chairman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2022 | 07:39 PM

BBISE to provide facilities to students by introducing technology: Chairman

Chairman Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Quetta Mir Ijaz Azeem Baloch here on Wednesday said that the Board was commencing a new journey of innovation and technology

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Chairman Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BBISE) Quetta Mir Ijaz Azeem Baloch here on Wednesday said that the Board was commencing a new journey of innovation and technology. The Board will ensure the checking of performance, presence and timely attendance of examination staff under this system and ensure transparency, he added.

Addressing the meeting of the Board officers, the Chairman BBISE said that soon the Board would set a good example of the use of technology by introducing online marking system and technology system, quick delivery of results will be possible. He said that this journey of development was not a result of years but a few months of sincere struggle day and night. which includes the efforts of all the staff of the board.

Mir Ijaz Azeem Baloch further said that very soon, all facilities would be available at home to the use of modern technology in Balochistan Board.

Now students will not only be able to register and migrate at home, and all facilities will be available at home to the use of modern technology in Balochistan Board very soon, he added.

He said that now students could not only register at home, but also perform migration will also be able to extract the result sheet etc saying that apart from this, students' attendance during examinations, and paper re-checking requests etc will also be dealt with quickly through the online system.

Speaking on this occasion, other officers of the Board said that this journey of development was not the result of years but a few months of sincere struggle day and night which includes the efforts of all the staff of the Board.

The officers also lauded the efforts of Chairman of BBISE and other staff of the Board for introducing the technology for the interest of the students.

