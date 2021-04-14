BBISE to start HSSC exams from May 25

Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) parts I & II annual examinations under the Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) will begin from May 25 (Tuesday).

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Higher Secondary school Certificate (HSSC) parts I & II annual examinations under the Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BBISE) will begin from May 25 (Tuesday).

According to the examinations schedule announced by BBISE, the HSSC examinations will begin on May 25 and end on June 19. The practical examinations will begin on June 21.

The board has issued roll number slips to candidates. Regular students can get their roll number slips from their educational institutions, while those for private students have been sent to the respective postal addresses.

The roll number slips of the candidates appearing in the said examination have been also uploaded in the BBISE website i.e www.bbiseqta.edu.pk. The roll number slips can be downloaded by entering name and registration number.

According to the BBISE, if any error is found in roll number slip, regular candidates may approach their respective educational institutions for acquiring the corrected or revised roll number slips.