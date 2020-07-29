UrduPoint.com
BBISE's Announces Result Of 9th, 10th Classes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 08:50 PM

BBISE's announces result of 9th, 10th classes

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Chairman of Balochistan board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BBISE) Quetta, Prof. Muhammad Yousuf Baloch on Wednesday announced the results of Matriculation Annual Examination 2020.

While announcing the result, chairman said that 128,598 students participated in the examination in which the number of students of 9th class was 58,771 and the 10th class number was 69,827 while all the students of 9th class have been promoted into class 10th. As many as 54,979 students of 10th class have passed under the present policy and the resulting ratio was 78.73%..

Shakir Khan son of Asad Khan of Balochistan Residential College (BRC) Loralai bagged the first position with 1040 marks while Sarmad Shabir son of Ghulam Shabir and Kamil Khan son of Abdul Ghaffar Khan of BRC Loralai secured the second position with 1032 marks.

While Syed Abdullah Shah Bukhari son of Syed Amir Shah Bukhari of BRC Loralai and Mohammad Aslam son of Akhtar Mohammad of Cadet College Qila Saifullah gained the third position with 1030 marks.

Prof, Muhammad Yousaf Baloch said examinations across the country were canceled due to coronavirus and the government of Pakistan announced a uniform policy to compile results.

On this occasion, Controller Balochistan Board Shaukat Ali Sarpra, Secretary Board Haji Abdul Qadir congratulated the successful students including specially position holders.

They said that the nation has high expectations from these youngsters and hoped that these students would work hard to brighten the name of the nation and especially the province as our future is associated with them.

