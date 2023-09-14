Chairman of Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Quetta Mir Ejaz Azeem Baloch on Thursday announced the annual result of 2023 of FA and FSC while girls students gained first and third positions

He said in a press conference that a total of 95220 students had taken part in the examination, out of which 88732 were declared successful.

The Chairman of Board said that the pass rate was 93.20% while 44204 students participated in the first year out of which 40486 were stated successful, the success ratio was 91.60 per cent and 51016 students took part in the second year out of which 48246 were confirmed successful, the success rate was 94.60 per cent.

A total of 2780 students were absent in various subjects cases in the first year and second year while the result of 38 students was cancelled due to using illegal means during the examination, he said.

He said that in the result, the students who took the position, Hafiza Maryam son of Gul Muhammad roll number 352223 of Islamia Girls College Quetta got the first position by getting 1045 marks.

BRC Loralai student Shabbir Ahmed son of Ali Ahmed roll number 170380 secured second position with 1044 marks and the student of Government Girls Degree College, Khuzdar, Jawaria Shabir son of Shabir Ahmed Roll No. 223658 gained third position with 1042 marks, he said.

Chairman Board Ejaz Ahmed Baloch, Controller Board Abida Kakar and Secretary Board Muhammad Azim Sajdi congratulated the successful students in general and the position holders in particular and expressed their best wishes for them.

They said that these young men and women are associated with the nation and hoped that these students would work hard and make the name of the country and especially the province bright because our future depends on them.