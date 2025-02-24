BBISE’s Chairman Suspends Exam Staff On Recovery Of Mobile Phones
Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2025 | 05:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Chairman Balochistan board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Mir Ijaz Azeem Baloch and Controller of Examination Abida Kakar visited Government Model school Sibi Examination Center and recovered 15 mobile phones and suspended examination staff on Monday.
The Chairman of the BBISE has also banned the examination staff from performing duties in any examination for the next 3 years.
On this occasion, Chairman Mir Ijaz Azeem Baloch said that Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and Provincial Education Minister Raheela Hameed Durrani have issued strict instructions that concrete steps are being taken to prevent copying system from examination centers.
He said that matriculation examinations are ongoing across Balochistan and there are instructions to strictly prohibit the use of mobile phones and take strict action against duplicate candidates.
He said that we are visiting examination centers located in Quetta and other areas of the province to prevent cheating processes with the aim to improve quality of education saying that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.
The Chairman Board said that the Section 144 had imposed throughout Balochistan during the matriculation examinations.
He also urged the students that they should prepare their papers to avoid cheating during examination for their bright future.
BBISE’s Controller Examinations Abida Kakar said that no unrelated person is allowed to roam near the examination centers across the province under Section 144, action would be taken against such persons according to the law.
She said that prevention of copying is the need of the hour to improve the quality of education in Balochistan.
She said that such action would be continued for elimination of cheating system from exam centers for improvement of education centers.
Recent Stories
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Panama
Faysal Qureshi Announces His Epic Return: "I'm BACK, and This Isn't Just Another ..
Flydubai reports strongest financial results in its 15-year history
Spring Valley to establish agro-commodity hub at Jafza, driving regional food se ..
Saud bin Saqr receives Executive Vice Chairman of Radisson Hotel Group
AD Ports opens first inland dry port facility in Abu Dhabi
DIFC to host 2026 Global Privacy Assembly
Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Financial Audit Authority’s strategic plan 2025- ..
Empower, DMCC to supply next phase of Uptown Dubai with cooling services
Pakistan, Azerbaijan decide to enhance bilateral investment up to $2bn
Champions Trophy: Main reason surfaces behind Pakistan cricket’s worst perform ..
Moro Hub, MongoDB collaborate to drive digital transformation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BBISE’s Chairman suspends exam staff on recovery of mobile phones3 minutes ago
-
Three injured in Karachi firing13 minutes ago
-
Indian Hindu pilgrims arrive in Pakistan13 minutes ago
-
Hazara Motorway police launch crackdown on over-speeding13 minutes ago
-
LESCO delegation visits Parliament House13 minutes ago
-
Problems of newspapers' workers, owners to overcome soon: Secretary Info13 minutes ago
-
Wafaqi Mohtasib's to hold Khuli Katcheri in Hazroo13 minutes ago
-
Spring tree plantation campaign in full swing in Peshawar13 minutes ago
-
Langlands school & college Chitral delegation visits Parliament House23 minutes ago
-
Health councils to be fully functional across Khanewal33 minutes ago
-
Maritime security exercise Sea Guard-25 commences in Karachi33 minutes ago
-
Punjab Cooperatives dept to strengthen workforce, enhance efficiency33 minutes ago