BBISE’s Chairman Suspends Exam Staff On Recovery Of Mobile Phones

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2025 | 05:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Chairman Balochistan board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Mir Ijaz Azeem Baloch and Controller of Examination Abida Kakar visited Government Model school Sibi Examination Center and recovered 15 mobile phones and suspended examination staff on Monday.

The Chairman of the BBISE has also banned the examination staff from performing duties in any examination for the next 3 years.

On this occasion, Chairman Mir Ijaz Azeem Baloch said that Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and Provincial Education Minister Raheela Hameed Durrani have issued strict instructions that concrete steps are being taken to prevent copying system from examination centers.

He said that matriculation examinations are ongoing across Balochistan and there are instructions to strictly prohibit the use of mobile phones and take strict action against duplicate candidates.

He said that we are visiting examination centers located in Quetta and other areas of the province to prevent cheating processes with the aim to improve quality of education saying that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

The Chairman Board said that the Section 144 had imposed throughout Balochistan during the matriculation examinations.

He also urged the students that they should prepare their papers to avoid cheating during examination for their bright future.

BBISE’s Controller Examinations Abida Kakar said that no unrelated person is allowed to roam near the examination centers across the province under Section 144, action would be taken against such persons according to the law.

She said that prevention of copying is the need of the hour to improve the quality of education in Balochistan.

She said that such action would be continued for elimination of cheating system from exam centers for improvement of education centers.

