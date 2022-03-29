Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Quetta (BBISE)'s Controller Professor Shaukat Ali Sarpara Tuesday said the provincial government was utilizing all available resources to provide standard education to students in the institutions

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Balochistan board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Quetta (BBISE)'s Controller Professor Shaukat Ali Sarpara Tuesday said the provincial government was utilizing all available resources to provide standard education to students in the institutions.

He expressed these views while visiting examination centers for ongoing metric and ninth annual examinations here. He reviewed the arrangement and checked slips of the students.

He said duplication was darkening the future of students and efforts were being made to eliminate the curse of copying system from the province for wider interest of the students.

He said strict instructions were issued to concerned officials to take action against the students who were involved in cheating during solving the papers.

The controller advised the students to avoid bringing mobile phones in the examination centers, otherwise action would be taken against them.

"We are striving to adorn the coming generations with the ornaments of modern education," he said adding that knowledge was main sources of development as country.