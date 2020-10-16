UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BBIT To Setup Offices In Karachi And Gwadar To Attract Investors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 09:29 PM

BBIT to setup offices in Karachi and Gwadar to attract investors

Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade ( BBIT) has decided to expand its offices to Karachi and Gwadar to encourage the foreign and local investors from business friendly policies and opportunities of the provincial government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Balochistan board of Investment and Trade ( BBIT) has decided to expand its offices to Karachi and Gwadar to encourage the foreign and local investors from business friendly policies and opportunities of the provincial government.

The investors would be provided up to date information about business opportunities in various sector of the province by setting up one-window facilitation center at the area, an official in the Balochistan government told APP on Friday.

He added that the office would also facilitate the foreign business man in visa issues, security, NOC and registration.

"The provincial government is providing all possible assistance to industrialists for promotion of business in the province which will provide spacious employment opportunities for youth in various sectors," he said.

He said economic development of the province was a top priority of the Balochistan government for which provision of business friendly environment was being ensured in the province.

To a query, he said tourism was being introduced as an industry in the province while development of tourism as well as other industries would further boost revenue of the province while further stabilizing economy.

The provincial government has also announced establishment of Balochistan Minerals Exploration Company aimed at accelerating minerals' exploration activities in the province.

The company would make development of mineral resources of the province to boost the investors' confidence and increase investment in mineral sector.

The Balochistan Board of Investment is committed to bringing these opportunities to the world and providing them with facilities.

He said that only by promoting trade and industrial activities can the province move on the path of development.

Related Topics

Karachi Balochistan World Business Company Noc Gwadar Man Visa All From Government Industry Top Employment

Recent Stories

Northern beats KP in National T20 Cup

2 minutes ago

Hand washing reduces risk of infections: speakers

4 minutes ago

Speaker NA reviews developmental projects in sport ..

4 minutes ago

Police Kill Six Robbers in Northern Egypt - Interi ..

4 minutes ago

Swedish developer offers reward for 'stolen police ..

4 minutes ago

Rijas Eiffel Heights Polo Cup 2020: Day 4

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.