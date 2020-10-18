BBIT to setup offices in Karachi and Gwadar to attract investors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Balochistan board of Investment and Trade ( BBIT) has decided to expand its offices to Karachi and Gwadar to encourage the foreign and local investors from business friendly policies and opportunities of the provincial government.

The investors would be provided up to date information about business opportunities in various sector of the province by setting up one-window facilitation center at the area, an official in the Balochistan government told APP.

He added that the office would also facilitate the foreign business man in visa issues, security, NOC and registration.

"The provincial government is providing all possible assistance to industrialists for promotion of business in the province which will provide spacious employment opportunities for youth in various sectors," he said.

He said economic development of the province was a top priority of the Balochistan government for which provision of business friendly environment was being ensured in the province.

To a query, he said tourism was being introduced as an industry in the province while development of tourism as well as other industries would further boost revenue of the province while further stabilizing economy.

The provincial government has also announced establishment of Balochistan Minerals Exploration Company aimed at accelerating minerals' exploration activities in the province.

The company would make development of mineral resources of the province to boost the investors' confidence and increase investment in mineral sector.

The Balochistan Board of Investment is committed to bringing these opportunities to the world and providing them with facilities.

He said that only by promoting trade and industrial activities can the province move on the path of development.