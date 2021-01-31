UrduPoint.com
BBoIT CEO Meets President FPCCI To Discuss Trade

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 10:20 PM

BBoIT CEO meets President FPCCI to discuss trade

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Balochistan board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT), Farman Zarkoon on Sunday met newly elected President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Nasser Hyatt Maggo.

Vice President Nasir Khan, Hanif Lakhani, and other members of the executive body were also present, said press release issued here.

Issues of mutual interest were discussed on the occasion and both sides agreed that the new terminal to be built at the Chaman border will boost trade.

Despite this, the activities at the new terminal to be built at the Iran border were also discussed.

Farman Zarkoon informed the FPCCI officials that the government was resolving the issues of the investors and business community on a priority basis and was providing them all facilities under one window operation through the Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade(BBoIT).

It was decided in the meeting that the newly elected cabinet of FPCCI would visit Quetta, Lasbela, and Gwadar along with the investors interested in investing in Balochistan.

