Open Menu

BBoIT Encourages Business Community, Investors To Invest In Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2024 | 10:51 PM

BBoIT encourages business community, investors to invest in Balochistan

Vice Chairman of the Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT), Bilal Khan Kakar said that the BBoIT is actively encouraging the business community and investors to explore the investment opportunities in Balochistan, assuring them of complete support and facilities

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Vice Chairman of the Balochistan board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT), Bilal Khan Kakar said that the BBoIT is actively encouraging the business community and investors to explore the investment opportunities in Balochistan, assuring them of complete support and facilities.

He called the business community to invest in the province’s industrial zones and set up factories as Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and collective efforts are essential for its progress and prosperity.

In a statement, he lauded the efforts of the Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti taken for the development and uplift of the province and his commitment to promote investment and trade activities.

He urged the public to work together to steer Pakistan toward prosperity, eliminate the sense of deprivation in Balochistan, and provide the youth with employment opportunities and a secure future.

Bilal Khan Kakar further said that the BBoIT is also playing its role in introducing local trade and products to the market. Highlighting the importance of collaboration, he announced that a two-day business summit will be held in Islamabad in January, bringing together all stakeholders to resolve trade-related challenges and make significant decisions that will pave the way for Balochistan’s development.

Recent Stories

Dr Tariq welcomes talks offer by PTI for resolving ..

Dr Tariq welcomes talks offer by PTI for resolving political issues

1 minute ago
 SECP launches women equality in finance policy

SECP launches women equality in finance policy

1 minute ago
 Rana Mashhood for creating awareness to protect en ..

Rana Mashhood for creating awareness to protect environment

1 minute ago
 SECP successfully conducts pre-conference workshop ..

SECP successfully conducts pre-conference workshops ahead of 2nd IICMC 2024

15 minutes ago
 Kyrgyzstan to initiate Conservation Trust Fund for ..

Kyrgyzstan to initiate Conservation Trust Fund for saving mountains ecosystem: A ..

1 minute ago
 Peaceful protest right of every political party bu ..

Peaceful protest right of every political party but usage of state resources not ..

8 minutes ago
Media key role in highlighting human rights: Speak ..

Media key role in highlighting human rights: Speakers

8 minutes ago
 PPP South Punjab leaders call on Bilawal Bhutto Za ..

PPP South Punjab leaders call on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

8 minutes ago
 PM felicitates Saudi Crown Prince for winning FIFA ..

PM felicitates Saudi Crown Prince for winning FIFA World Cup 2024 hosting rights

8 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to the security forces f ..

Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to the security forces for successful IBO

8 minutes ago
 Pakistanis stranded in Syria to return by Dec 12 n ..

Pakistanis stranded in Syria to return by Dec 12 night: PM told

9 minutes ago
 Three Pakistani students excel in University of Lo ..

Three Pakistani students excel in University of London BBA Programme

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan