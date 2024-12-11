BBoIT Encourages Business Community, Investors To Invest In Balochistan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2024 | 10:51 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Vice Chairman of the Balochistan board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT), Bilal Khan Kakar said that the BBoIT is actively encouraging the business community and investors to explore the investment opportunities in Balochistan, assuring them of complete support and facilities.
He called the business community to invest in the province’s industrial zones and set up factories as Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and collective efforts are essential for its progress and prosperity.
In a statement, he lauded the efforts of the Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti taken for the development and uplift of the province and his commitment to promote investment and trade activities.
He urged the public to work together to steer Pakistan toward prosperity, eliminate the sense of deprivation in Balochistan, and provide the youth with employment opportunities and a secure future.
Bilal Khan Kakar further said that the BBoIT is also playing its role in introducing local trade and products to the market. Highlighting the importance of collaboration, he announced that a two-day business summit will be held in Islamabad in January, bringing together all stakeholders to resolve trade-related challenges and make significant decisions that will pave the way for Balochistan’s development.
