BBoIT Engages Livestock Dept To Boost Sector Investment
Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2025 | 10:51 PM
In a high-level meeting, Vice Chairman of the Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT), Bilal Khan Kakar, and CEO Abdul Kabeer Zarkoon met with Secretary Livestock, Tayyab Lehri to discuss the strategic development of Balochistan’s livestock sector and explore investment opportunities that could unlock the region's economic potential
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) In a high-level meeting, Vice Chairman of the Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT), Bilal Khan Kakar, and CEO Abdul Kabeer Zarkoon met with Secretary Livestock, Tayyab Lehri to discuss the strategic development of Balochistan’s livestock sector and explore investment opportunities that could unlock the region's economic potential.
The meeting focused on creating synergies between government departments and the investment board to drive sustainable growth in livestock-related industries.
Both sides acknowledged the critical role livestock plays in the livelihoods of rural communities and emphasized the need for modern infrastructure, better market access, and value-added processing.
Vice Chairman Bilal Khan Kakar said "We are actively working to attract private sector investment in the livestock sector by highlighting the province’s competitive advantage, its vast grazing lands, organic animal feed, and traditional expertise in livestock rearing.
"
"Our goal is to create an ecosystem where local and international investors see real potential in projects like organic meat processing units, leather goods manufacturing, and wool-based cottage industries."
He further said that Livestock is not just a cultural asset for Balochistan, but a vital economic pillar that could be scaled up to create employment, boost exports, and improve food security, through BBoIT, we are providing facilitation, policy support, and linkages to serious investors,
Secretary Livestock Tayyab Lehri welcomed the collaboration and reiterated the department’s commitment to working closely with BBoIT.
He also emphasized the potential for establishing livestock farming clusters and public-private partnerships to scale innovation and improve productivity in remote areas of the province.
Recent Stories
BBoIT engages Livestock Dept to boost sector investment
Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies 2-day power suspension progra ..
India not ready to resolve Kashmir issue as per UNSC resolutions: Dr. Faisal
India attempting to exploit Pahalgam incident for strategic gains: Rana Sanaulla ..
AC chairs meeting regarding removal of encroachment
Any Indian aggression to be responded to surely, decisively; vows top army brass
Canals to remain closed due to water scarcity from May 5-10
DPM, Panama's FM emphasize commitment to international peace, security
Pakistan's ambassador briefs journalists on IIOJK situation
Pak armed forces well equipped to respond any misadventure India: Minister for D ..
Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahs ..
Weather turns pleasant after light rain
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BBoIT engages Livestock Dept to boost sector investment1 minute ago
-
Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies 2-day power suspension programme2 minutes ago
-
India attempting to exploit Pahalgam incident for strategic gains: Rana Sanaullah2 minutes ago
-
AC chairs meeting regarding removal of encroachment2 minutes ago
-
Any Indian aggression to be responded to surely, decisively; vows top army brass2 minutes ago
-
Canals to remain closed due to water scarcity from May 5-102 minutes ago
-
DPM, Panama's FM emphasize commitment to international peace, security2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's ambassador briefs journalists on IIOJK situation2 minutes ago
-
Pak armed forces well equipped to respond any misadventure India: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muham ..2 minutes ago
-
CS visits Kurram, address tribal jirga39 minutes ago
-
Hult Prize 2025 National Competition begins at KMU1 hour ago
-
Traders express solidarity with Pak Army1 hour ago