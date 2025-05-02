BBoIT engages Livestock Dept to boost sector investment

In a high-level meeting, Vice Chairman of the Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT), Bilal Khan Kakar, and CEO Abdul Kabeer Zarkoon met with Secretary Livestock, Tayyab Lehri to discuss the strategic development of Balochistan’s livestock sector and explore investment opportunities that could unlock the region's economic potential

QUETTA, May 2, 2025: In a high-level meeting, Vice Chairman of the Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT), Bilal Khan Kakar, and CEO Abdul Kabeer Zarkoon met with Secretary Livestock, Tayyab Lehri to discuss the strategic development of Balochistan's livestock sector and explore investment opportunities that could unlock the region's economic potential.

The meeting focused on creating synergies between government departments and the investment board to drive sustainable growth in livestock-related industries.

Both sides acknowledged the critical role livestock plays in the livelihoods of rural communities and emphasized the need for modern infrastructure, better market access, and value-added processing.

Vice Chairman Bilal Khan Kakar said "We are actively working to attract private sector investment in the livestock sector by highlighting the province’s competitive advantage, its vast grazing lands, organic animal feed, and traditional expertise in livestock rearing.

"Our goal is to create an ecosystem where local and international investors see real potential in projects like organic meat processing units, leather goods manufacturing, and wool-based cottage industries."

He further said that Livestock is not just a cultural asset for Balochistan, but a vital economic pillar that could be scaled up to create employment, boost exports, and improve food security, through BBoIT, we are providing facilitation, policy support, and linkages to serious investors,

Secretary Livestock Tayyab Lehri welcomed the collaboration and reiterated the department’s commitment to working closely with BBoIT.

He also emphasized the potential for establishing livestock farming clusters and public-private partnerships to scale innovation and improve productivity in remote areas of the province.