BBoIT fetches $400mln investment in Balochistan

Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT) has so far brought a huge investment of worth $400 million to invest in various sectors of the province

QUETTA, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT) has so far brought a huge investment of worth $400 million to invest in various sectors of the province.

It was revealed in the second annual general meeting of BBoIT and its 6th board of directors meeting held here, the other day under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BBoIT, Saeed Ahmed Sarparah briefed the meeting regarding the measures taken by the authority.

He said a number of accords worth $3.5 billion are likely to be signed by various companies in partnership with the government of Balochistan for investment.

There were proposals for investment opportunities up to $14 billion in various sectors including energy, livestock, agriculture, mining, handicraft and industries of Balochistan, he added.

The agency's mandate, he said was to develop investment opportunities and prospects in the province, providing facilities to investors and facilitate business.

Speaking on the occasion, the Balochistan CM said "our goal is to restore investor confidence and open doors for investors at the province. The provincial government has aware the world about investment opportunities in Balochistan." "If our policies and direction remain the same, Balochistan will become a hub for foreign investment in the region in the next few years," Bizenjo remarked.

During the meeting, the appointment of voice chairman was also approved.

/395