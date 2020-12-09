BBoIT holds session on its First Investment Policy in Quetta

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Balochistan board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT) on Wednesday conducted a successful consultative session with its stakeholders on Balochistan's First Investment Policy at Serena Hotel, Quetta.

The session was attended by important government dignitaries and representatives of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry among others, said a press release issued here.

Where Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BBoIT, Farman Zarkoon presented the draft of Balochistan's First Investment Policy to the stakeholders and conducted an open discussion on the same.

During the discussion, Farman Zarkoon heard suggestions and feedback from all stakeholders on the presented policy draft. The objective of the session is to ensure that an effective and results-oriented policy be formulated in consultation with all the stakeholders before submitting it for necessary approvals.