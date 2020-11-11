BBoIT organizes webinar to attract Australian investors in Balochistan

Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT) on Wednesday organized a webinar to attract Australian investors in Balochistan and apprised them about various business opportunities

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Balochistan board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT) on Wednesday organized a webinar to attract Australian investors in Balochistan and apprised them about various business opportunities.

Representatives of Australian investors and business community including Pakistani High Commissioner to Australia Babar Amin, Consul General in Melbourne Sardar Adnan Rashid, Consul General in Sydney Muhammad Ashraf, Investment Consul Hassan Kanji attended the webinar, said a press release here.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of (BBoIT), Farman Zarkoon gave a presentation about the trade relations between Pakistan and Australia.

He briefed the participants about the geographical importance of Balochistan, investment opportunities in various sectors of the province, and incentives provided by the government.

Welcoming the participants, Pakistan High Commissioner Babar Amin said that Balochistan has many opportunities for investors and therefore, he is ready to extend all possible cooperation and assistance.

Investment Consul Hassan Kanji also said that Australian investors have a keen interest in various sectors of Balochistan who can be facilitated to promote investment.

He added that Australian Mines Exploration Companies are operating in different parts of the world and these companies can take advantage of the minerals in Balochistan.

Replying a question, Farman Zarkoon said that small and big business projects have been proposed in Balochistan and in this regard, practical steps are being taken to resolve leases and other issues in the mining sector.

The tourism sector is crucial for the promotion of investment. There are vast opportunities for investment in the tourism sector especially in the coast line of Balochistan, he said.

He further stated that a lot of work is being done in the IT sector as well tax exemptions and other incentives are also being given to the investors.

"Thirty foreign companies are working here without any hesitation", he said adding that BBoIT would welcome the investors to explore the untapped potentials of Balochistan.