UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BBoIT Organizes Webinar To Attract Australian Investors In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 08:08 PM

BBoIT organizes webinar to attract Australian investors in Balochistan

Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT) on Wednesday organized a webinar to attract Australian investors in Balochistan and apprised them about various business opportunities

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Balochistan board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT) on Wednesday organized a webinar to attract Australian investors in Balochistan and apprised them about various business opportunities.

Representatives of Australian investors and business community including Pakistani High Commissioner to Australia Babar Amin, Consul General in Melbourne Sardar Adnan Rashid, Consul General in Sydney Muhammad Ashraf, Investment Consul Hassan Kanji attended the webinar, said a press release here.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of (BBoIT), Farman Zarkoon gave a presentation about the trade relations between Pakistan and Australia.

He briefed the participants about the geographical importance of Balochistan, investment opportunities in various sectors of the province, and incentives provided by the government.

Welcoming the participants, Pakistan High Commissioner Babar Amin said that Balochistan has many opportunities for investors and therefore, he is ready to extend all possible cooperation and assistance.

Investment Consul Hassan Kanji also said that Australian investors have a keen interest in various sectors of Balochistan who can be facilitated to promote investment.

He added that Australian Mines Exploration Companies are operating in different parts of the world and these companies can take advantage of the minerals in Balochistan.

Replying a question, Farman Zarkoon said that small and big business projects have been proposed in Balochistan and in this regard, practical steps are being taken to resolve leases and other issues in the mining sector.

The tourism sector is crucial for the promotion of investment. There are vast opportunities for investment in the tourism sector especially in the coast line of Balochistan, he said.

He further stated that a lot of work is being done in the IT sector as well tax exemptions and other incentives are also being given to the investors.

"Thirty foreign companies are working here without any hesitation", he said adding that BBoIT would welcome the investors to explore the untapped potentials of Balochistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan World Australia Business Melbourne Sydney Rashid All Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Airports welcomes Israeli airlines’ repres ..

11 minutes ago

Millions at risk as coronavirus disrupts immunisat ..

2 minutes ago

Pak-Iran foreign ministers discuss Afghan peace, b ..

2 minutes ago

Spain Plans to Extend Military Agreement With US - ..

2 minutes ago

PNS Zulfiqar visits Turkey to participate in MAVI ..

22 minutes ago

AJK DWP reviews 5 projects worth Rs.1173.6 mln

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.