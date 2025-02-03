BBoIT Playing Vital Role In Promoting Ease Of Doing Business: Kakar
Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2025 | 11:42 PM
Vice Chairman of the Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT), Bilal Khan Kakar on Monday said that the BBoIT is playing a significant role in promoting ease of doing business and investment opportunities in Balochistan
He emphasized that, in line with Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti’s vision, efforts are being made to make Balochistan prosperous and developed, and the day is not far when Balochistan would become a hub of global trade activities.
He expressed these views while talking to a delegation from the business community in his office.
He further mentioned that the Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT) is actively engaged in national and international trade activities.
By establishing connections through various channels with both local and foreign investors, efforts are being made to attract investments in Balochistan. Recently, meetings were held in Islamabad with consuls general and ambassadors from over 10 countries to enhance economic cooperation, he said.
He added that the BBoIT facilitates investment by streamlining regulatory processes and providing essential in formation and support services.
