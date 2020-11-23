UrduPoint.com
BBoIT Set Up Its Regional Office In Karachi For Promotion Of Investment: CEO

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 08:10 PM

BBoIT set up its regional office in Karachi for promotion of investment: CEO

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :The Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT) has set up its regional office in Karachi under the leadership of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan.

The Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT) has crossed another historic milestone and expanded its network for achieving target of investment in the province, says the press release issued on Monday.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BBoIT Farman Zarkoon expressed his views in his statement saying the business community and investors in the big industrial city of Karachi have to provide information and facilities at their doorstep regarding investment in Balochistan.

He said that Karachi is the economic hub and financial capital of Pakistan in which the head offices of almost all the companies and financial institutions of the country are located.

"Under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan the Government of Balochistan with his proactive approach is taken this historic step to establishing a regional office of Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade in Karachi for provision all facilities to investors at their doorstep", he said.

Farman further stated the BBoIT is the first investment board in the country to provide One-Window Facilitation for investors adding One-Window Facilitation center is being set up in Quetta and same such centers will also be set up in Karachi and Gwadar for promotion of investment.

He said the BBoIT has already established its Liason office in Islamabad and a regional office in Karachi. The regional office will also be set up in Gwadar, as we know the port City of Gwadar is the gate way of Pak-China Economic Corridor (CPEC) and also an economic hub of Pakistan in the future, CEO said.

"We would welcome the business community and potential investors to take advantage of our presence in Karachi and do approach us for any kind of facilitation they required," he said.

