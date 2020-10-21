UrduPoint.com
BBoIT Striving To Achieve Target Of Foreign Investments: CEO

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 08:01 PM

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT)Farman Zarkoon Wednesday said that BBoIT was taking positive steps to attract business class and investors to invest in the province

"Close links have been established with all stakeholders, including diplomatic missions of friendly countries", he said this in his statement issued here on Wednesday.

He further said digital conferences were also being held in the form of online conferences and webinars to attract investors from many other countries, such as United States, South Africa, China, Turkey, Japan, and Saudi Arabia, and to inform them about the vast investment opportunities available in Balochistan.

He said that the BBoIT has set up several cells to provide facilities and information to the investors, adding that a facilitation center was also being set up in Quetta very soon.

"The regional office in Islamabad is fully operational while offices in Karachi and Gwadar are also being set up soon", he mentioned.

CEO Farman further added that in the future, the BBoIT plans to organize other projects such as international roadshows and venture meetings which would play an important role in improving the investment climate in the province.

The BBoIT's top official noted that it was our good fortune that we work under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan who has a broad vision for the promotion of business activities and investment in the province.

Under his leadership, the Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade has achieved several important objectives while further progress was also being made, he maintained.

